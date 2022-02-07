Murray puts in solid performance as Senators beat Devils 4-1

Ottawa Senators defenceman Nick Holden clears the puck from in front of goaltender Matt Murray and New Jersey Devils centre Yegor Sharangovich during second period NHL action in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Murray is silencing his critics as he put up another solid performance, stopping 32 shots in the Ottawa Senators 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils Monday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld