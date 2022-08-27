Ichiro expresses gratitude entering Mariners Hall of Fame

A mascot for Sato Pharmaceutical of Japan greets fans as they arrive on the day former Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki is inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony before a baseball game between the Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Seattle. Ichiro, who prefers to use only his first name, joins nine other Mariners already in the Mariners HOF. Ichiro is a 10-time All-Star and American League Rookie of the Year in 2001. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)