Auger-Aliassime continues scorching season-ending run with win over Tiafoe in Paris

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates his victory over Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during their quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Auger-Aliassime's brilliant end to his tennis season continued Friday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thibault Camus

 BC

PARIS - Felix Auger-Aliassime's brilliant late-season surge continued Friday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters.

The 22-year-old from Montreal clinched his 16th straight victory on his sixth match point, hammering a forehand past the American. Auger-Aliassime entered Paris on the heels of three straight tournament wins.

The Canadian has earned a spot in the ATP Finals starting Nov. 13 in Turin, Italy. It's the first time Auger-Aliassime has qualified for the elite season-ending tournament.

"I feel better and better," Auger-Aliassime said in a post-match interview with the ATP. “I heard Novak (Djokovic) saying yesterday that you can always improve and he’s won how many Grand Slams, so I can definitely improve a lot more in future.

"Of course right now I’m playing well and feeling good, but I see things that I can still do better and still improve on to be able to top the game.”

Auger-Aliassime improved his record against Tiafoe to 3-0.

After cruising through the first set, Auger-Aliassime looked poised to wrap up his 16th win early in the second with a break in the ninth game. But Tiafoe fought back, saving five match points in a game where he fired two of his six aces.

Serving for the match, Auger-Aliassime fell behind love-15 and 15-30 before reeling off three straight points.

“Of course, I had match points at 5-3 ... (He) tried everything and tried many different ways to stay in the match," Auger-Aliassime said. "He did for one more game, but I’m happy that I was able to be clutch in those moments.

"Serving for the match (I) stayed cool and played great points when I needed to."

The eighth seed will next face the winner of a quarterfinal between world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Denmark's Holger Rune.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Alcaraz in the semifinals of last week's Swiss Indoors tournament before beating Rune in the final.

Auger-Aliassime has won four titles on the ATP Tour, all coming this year. He is seeking his first Masters-level victory in Paris.

