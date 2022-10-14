Canada's Auger-Aliassime cruises past Nakashima to advance to Firenze Open semifinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, serves to Alexander Ritschard, of Switzerland, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his ticket to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Brandon Nakashima at the Firenze Open on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Minchillo