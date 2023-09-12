Forty-five per cent of Proline players saw Lions opening NFL season with upset win

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates as they run out the clock in their win over the Kansas City Chiefs an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. Almost half of Proline players saw the Detroit Lions upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday to kick off the '23 NFL season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Reed Hoffmann

 RH

TORONTO - Almost half of Proline players saw the Detroit Lions upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday to kick off the '23 NFL season.

Detroit opened with a 21-20 road win over Kansas City. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says while only 34 per cent of Proline customers had Detroit plus-3.5 points, 45 per cent had the Lions downing the defending Super Bowl champions and 31 per cent predicted the total under of 52.5 points.

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys earned a 40-0 victory over the New York Giants. A whopping 73 per cent of bettors took the Cowboys to win while 56 per cent had them to cover the 3.5-point spread. But only 36 per cent took the total under of 45.5 points.

On Monday night, the New York Jets defeated the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime despite veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending torn Achilles early in the contest. Seventy-one per cent of customers had Buffalo -1.5 while 67 per cent took the total over of 46.5 points.

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday. Seventy-one per cent of bettors had Toronto to win while 80 per cent took the Jays -1.5 runs. But only 29 per cent had the total under 7.5 runs.

Also on Sunday, Canada defeated the United States 127-118 in overtime to win the bronze medal at the FIBA Basketball World Cup event. It was the Canadian team's first-ever medal in the tournament.

Canada was a 5.5-point underdog but 52 per cent of bettors took the team to win while 70 per cent had the total over 190.5.

A Proline retail player successfully selected a 12-pick baseball parlay to turn a $24 bet into a $7,500 payout Sunday. A Proline digital customer won $1,800 on a $24 wager on a seven-pick NFL/baseball parlay while another retail bettor correctly predicted four soccer ties Saturday to win $3,886 from a $27 bet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you