Leafs centre Ryan O'Reilly headed to long-term injured reserve with broken finger

Toronto Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly reacts after being struck in the hand by a Vancouver Canucks shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 4, 2023. O'Reilly suffered a broken finger in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks and will be placed on long-term injured reserve. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck