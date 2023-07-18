Cathy Freeman, Australia's iconic Olympian, pays Matildas a surprise visit before Women’s World Cup

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2000, file photo, Australia's Cathy Freeman celebrates winning the women's 400 meter race at the Summer Olympics at Olympic Stadium in Sydney. Tony Gustavsson, head coach of Australia's national women's soccer team, called a meeting. Instead of leading the team through a tactical discussion, he told the players he had different plans for the evening."They played about a three-minute highlight reel on YouTube of the moment of Cathy Freeman's race," Matildas defender Aivi Luik said. "And by the end of it, there was a lot of emotion going around in the room. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)