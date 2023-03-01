'I'm proud:' Senators centre Derick Brassard to play milestone 1,000th career game

Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard, left, celebrates with center Jacob Lucchini (36) after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Brassard approaches his milestone 1,000th career game on Thursday, when the Senators visit the New York Rangers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ross D. Franklin