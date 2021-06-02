Calgary to host women's world hockey championship after Nova Scotia event cancelled

United States goaltender Madeline Rooney (35) makes a save on Canada forward Blayre Turnbull (40) during first period women's gold medal final Olympic hockey action at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea on Thursday, February 22, 2018. The women's world hockey championship will take place this summer in Calgary after the event was cancelled in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette