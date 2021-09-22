Vancouver Canucks sign forward Alex Chiasson to professional tryout contract

Edmonton Oilers' Alex Chiasson (39) and Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Graovac (44) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Forward Alex Chiasson is getting a shot with the Vancouver Canucks.The team announced Wednesday that it has signed the 30-year-old right-winger to a professional tryout contract ahead of training camp. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson