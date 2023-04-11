Canadian Jamie Bruce continues quest to secure '24 Elite Series berth

Canadian fisherman Jamie Bruce is shown in a handout photo. The odyssey resumes for Bruce. The 33-year-old Kenora, Ont., resident is in Many, La. preparing for the Bassmaster Open event that begins Thursday at Toledo Bend Reservoir. It will be the second of nine he'll do this year to qualify for the '24 Elite Series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BASS-Andy Crawford **MANDATORY CREDIT**