From formative days in Kitchener to the NBA Finals, Canada's Murray in spotlight

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) knocks the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward Will Barton (1) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.The roots of Murray’s basketball career took shape in his hometown of Kitchener, Ont., and the nearby town of Orangeville, Ont. It was a journey that led the Canadian guard to stardom with the Denver Nuggets and now a trip to the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn