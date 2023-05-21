Canadian forward Veleno given five-game suspension at world hockey championship

Goalie Leonardo Genoni, left, and Janis Moser, centre of Switzerland, fight for a puck with Joe Veleno of Canada during the group B match between Switzerland and Canada at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, May 20, 2023. The IIHF disciplinary panel is handing Canadian forward Veleno a five-game suspension. The ban is for a kicking incident that occurred in Canada's 3-2 loss to Switzerland on Saturday at the world hockey championship.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Roman Koksarov