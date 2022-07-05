After review of logo, Moose Jaw Warriors unveil new Snowbirds inspired theme

The new logo for the Moose Jaw Warriors is shown in this undated handout photo. The Moose Jaw Warriors have changed their primary logo following a formal review. The Western Hockey League team on Tuesday unveiled a logo inspired by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds air demonstration squadron. The Warriors announced in October 2020 that it would conduct a review of their previous logo, which included a side profile of face framed by an Indigenous headdress, as the next step in an "ongoing internal discussion." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Moose Jaw Warriors