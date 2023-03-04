Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Powerbar) Barriault scores TKO win at UFC 285

Andrew Sanchez, left, and Marc-Andre Barriault fight in the middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night in Ottawa on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Powerbar) Barriault poured it on in the second round, landing 77 significant strikes en route to a TKO win over Julian (The Cuban Missile Crisis) Marquez on the undercard of UFC 285.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang