Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 8 Houston 5

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 0

Boston 2 Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 9 Kansas City 8

Oakland 5 Chicago White Sox 1

National League

San Francisco 7 Colorado 4

Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (10 innings)

St. Louis 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 1 (10 innings)

Washington 4 Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 4 Philadelphia 3

Interleague

San Diego 8 L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 1

Texas 8 Arizona 5

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.