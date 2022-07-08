Goalie carousel continues spinning on Day 2 of NHL draft

FILE - St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) defends the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. The goalie carousel continued spinning even before the second day of the NHL draft began. The St. Louis Blues traded the free agent rights to Ville Husso to the Detroit Red Wings, and the New Jersey Devils acquired Vitek Vanecek from the Washington Capitals. (AP Photo/Scott Kane, File)