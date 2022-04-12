Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Buffalo 5 Toronto 2

Ottawa 4 Detroit 1

Minnesota 5 Edmonton 1

Calgary 5 Seattle 3

Vancouver 5 Vegas 4 (OT)

Florida 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

Carolina 4 N.Y. Rangers, 2

Washington 9 Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 4 Boston 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 Pittsburgh 4 (SO)

Nashville 1 San Jose 0 (OT)

Los Angeles 5 Chicago 2

Dallas 1 Tampa Bay 0

New Jersey 6 Arizona 2

NBA

Play-In Round

Brooklyn 115 Cleveland 108

Minnesota 109 L.A. Clippers 104

BASEBALL

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 0

Boston 5 Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 3 Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 9 Oakland 8 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 2 Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 16 Washington 4

San Francisco 13 San Diego 2

Interleague

Cleveland 10 Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 5 Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 4 Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 7 Minnesota 2

St. Louis 6 Kansas City 5

Colorado 4 Texas 1

Houston 2 Arizona 1

