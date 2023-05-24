Quebec Major Junior Hockey League facing class action over alleged hazing abuse

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, QMJHL, logo is shown in this undated handout photo. A former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player is seeking the right to launch a $15 million lawsuit against the league and its respective teams. Carl Latulippe spent two seasons in Quebec's main junior league between 1994 and 1996 and claims he was the subject of hazing-related abuse with two teams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, QMJHL *MANDATORY CREDIT*