Sharks GM Doug Wilson stepping down after 19 seasons

FILE - San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson is shown during a news conference in San Jose, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018. San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson is stepping down after 19 seasons on the job. The team announced Thursday, April 7, 2022, that Joe Will remains interim GM until a full-time replacement can be found. Will has been running the team’s hockey operations since Wilson went on medical leave in late November. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)