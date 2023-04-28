Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson renews acquaintances with New York City FC

Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) shouts in protest after Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre scored during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Chester, Pa. Johnson faces the team he used to captain when New York City FC comes to BMO Field on Saturday. With just one win and six draws in nine outings, Toronto needs to starting picking up maximum points at home. NYCFC, meanwhile, is looking for its first victory on the road this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Laurence Kesterson