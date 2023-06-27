Andreescu, Marino knocked out of Bad Homburg, Eastbourne International

Canada's Bianca Andreescu hits a backhand to Britain's Sonay Kartal during their WTA tour tennis match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Monday, June 26, 2023. Andreescu was knocked out of the Bad Homburg Open, losing 3-6, 2-6 to to Spain's Rebeka Masarova on Tuesday in the round of 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Probst