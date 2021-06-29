Toronto Blue Jays add reliever, outfielder in trade with Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) tosses a caught ball to first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Miami. The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired help for their struggling bullpen and also added an outfield bat. Toronto landed right-hander Adam Cimber and outfielder Corey Dickerson in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mary Holt