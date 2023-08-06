GLASGOW, United Kingdom - A para-cycling track silver medal was added to Canada’s running tally at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships on Sunday.
Kate O’Brien of Ottawa finished second in the Women C4 500m Para time trials to add to her growing hardware collection from the event.
She crossed the finish line just 2.175 seconds short of winner Kadeena Cox of Great Britain and her time of 35.961 seconds.
“It feels amazing to win a medal,” said O’Brien. “Training is always a mobile plan: this is the best performance I’ve had in the last three competitions so I think training is in the right direction.
"Still have some things to work on but this has given some good information on what we need to hit a bit. My plan moving forward is to have some stable training and therapy, get some equipment fitting and come back to win gold next year.”
The BMX Racing World Challenge held its first day of competition, which is open to riders eight and above. Hugo Donais was the only Canadian to successfully make it through seven rounds, ultimately placing seventh in the Cruiser Men 40-44 category.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.