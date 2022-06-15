AP source: Mavericks acquire Wood for 4 players

FILE - Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., left, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game March 20, 2022, in Houston. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Rockets are trading Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)