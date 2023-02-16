Thomson to NL champ Phillies as camp begins: Ease into this

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson watches batting practice before Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. Phillies manager Rob Thomson had a simple message before the National League champions took the field Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, for their first spring training workout for pitchers and catchers. “Make sure that we ramp up appropriately and make sure we don't push it to try to impress anybody," Thomson said. "Just go out there, be yourself.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)