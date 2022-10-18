Neymar set to testify in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

Former FC Barcelona player Neymar who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, 3rd from left arrives at a court on the second day of a trial in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022. Neymar is in court to face a trial over alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. Neymar's parents, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and representatives for both the Spanish club and Brazilian team Santos are also in court after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS regarding the amount of the player's transfer. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)