Argos head coach Dinwiddie content with giving Chad Kelly chance to lead offence

Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (4) throws the ball against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half football action in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Bethel-Thompson's decision to play in the fledgling USFL this season didn't catch Ryan Dinwiddie by surprise. The Toronto Argonauts head coach says the team knew for about a month that their veteran starter wouldn't return in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn