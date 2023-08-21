Former Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier retires after playing more than a decade in NHL

FILE - New Jersey Devils goaltender Jonathan Bernier plays against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Goaltender Jonathan Bernier has decided to retire after playing more than a decade in the NHL, a career that spanned six teams and included winning a Stanley Cup ring. The 35-year-old announced his retirement in a social media post Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, thanking the organizations who gave him an opportunity and family members for supporting him along the way.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)