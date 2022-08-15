Flames forward Huberdeau pledges to donate brain for research on brain injuries

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau gives his hockey stick to a fan as he is honored as the third star of the game following a win over the Montreal Canadiens NHL hockey team Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Calgary Flames star Huberdeau has pledged to donate his brain to Project Enlist Canada for research on brain injuries. Alongside former astronaut Marc Garneau, all-Ivy hockey star Kalley Armstrong, and Major General Denis Thompson (retired), the 29-year-old Huberdeau joins 170 Canadian armed forces and veterans in making the pledge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jim Rassol