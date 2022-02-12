Saturday's Games

NHL

Detroit 4, Philadelphia 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 0

Columbus 2, Montreal 1

Vancouver 3, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 5, Nashville 2

Minnesota 3, Carolina 2

Louis 5, Chicago 1

Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

---

AHL

Laval 5, Syracuse 1

Charlotte 2, Bridgeport 0

Hershey 5, Belleville 4

Cleveland 2, Utica 1

Hartford 2, Rochester 1 (OT)

Springfield 5, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Milwaukee 5, Texas 3

Rockford 4, Chicago 3 (SO)

Stockton 6, Ontario 5 (SO)

Colorado 8, Tucson 1

Henderson 7, Bakersfield 5

Abbotsford 5, Manitoba 2

---

NBA

Portland 112, New York 103

Memphis 125 Charlotte 118

Sacramento 123, Washington 110

San Antonio 124, New Orleans 114

Philadelphia 103, Cleveland 93

Denver 110, Toronto 109

Miami 115, Brooklyn 111

Chicago 106, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 99, Dallas 97

Golden State 117, L.A. Lakers 115

Phoenix 132, Orlando 105

---

NLL

Toronto 12, Buffalo 10

Georgia 13, New York 11

Rochester 15, Albany 13

San Diego 10, Panther City 4

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.