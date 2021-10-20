After Olympic gold, Christine Sinclair looking to run the table with Portland

Portland Thorns' Sophia Smith, left, and Christine Sinclair celebrate Smith's goal against Gotham FC during the first half of an NWSL soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Portland, Ore. A country cheered when Sinclair led the Canadian women's soccer team to Olympic gold this summer. Now the Canada captain is on the verge of leading her club team, the Portland Thorns, to a fourth trophy this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP