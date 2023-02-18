Canada's Cyle Larin scores third goal in four appearances for Spain's Real Valladolid

Canada's Cyle Larin is shown in action during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Canadian international Larin celebrated his first start for Real Valladolid with a goal, albeit in a 2-1 loss to Real Betis on Saturday in Spanish league play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Aijaz Rahi