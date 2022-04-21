Canada's Peterman and Gallant look for elusive world mixed doubles curling gold

Brett Gallant, right, sweeps as Jocelyn Peterman releases a rock against Tyrel Griffith and Nancy Faye Martin in the gold medal game at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championships at Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton, N.B. on Sunday, March 24, 2019. After coming just short of world mixed doubles curling gold three years ago, Gallant and Peterman will soon get another chance to become the first Canadians to reach the top of the podium at the event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan