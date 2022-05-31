Packers' Crosby eager to bounce back this season

FILE -Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates with teammates after a successful point after attempt in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby took some rather drastic measures to establish an immediate kinship with his new holder. When former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell was looking for a place for his family live after signing with the Packers in March, Crosby noted he had some spare room and invited them to stay over.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)