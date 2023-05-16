Spurs win NBA draft lottery, Wembanyama sweepstakes

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama shoots during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Paris at the Palais de Sports Marcel Cerdan stadium in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Wembanyam is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)