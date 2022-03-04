TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the return of Jim Barker to the club's front office and promotions of Vince Magri and Alex Russell on Friday.
Barker was named Toronto's senior adviser. This marks his third stint with the Argos, having served previously as an assistant coach, head coach and GM.
Barker, 65, returns to the Argos after serving as an analyst with TSN in 2021. The Pasadena, Calif., native is a four-time Grey Cup champion and won the CFL's coach of the year honour in 2010.
Magri, who grew up in Toronto, assumes a new role as the Argos assistant GM. He's in his 10th season with the CFL club and recently served as its director of scouting.
Russell was promoted to director of football operations and national scout. He joined the Argos in 2019 to help oversee football operations. Before coming to Toronto, he served as the co-ordinator of football operations for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2016-2018).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.