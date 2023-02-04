Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

All-Star Tournament

At Sunrise, Fla.

Central 6 Pacific 4

Atlantic 10 Metropolitan 6

Final

Atlantic 7 Central 5

---

NBA

New Orleans 131 L.A. Lakers 126

Oklahoma City 153 Houston 121

Brooklyn 125 Washington 123

L.A. Clippers 134 New York 128 (OT)

Phoenix 116 Detroit 100

Milwaukee 123 Miami 115

Chicago 129 Portland 121

Golden State 119 Dallas 113

Denver 128 Atlanta 108

---

AHL

Laval 7 Toronto 3

Abbotsford 3 San Jose 2

Milwaukee 5 Manitoba 4 (OT)

Rochester 5 Belleville 4 (OT)

Ontario 5 Tucson 2

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 4 (OT)

Rockford 3 Iowa 2 (OT)

Grand Rapids 4 Texas 3 (SO)

Colorado 3 Henderson 2 (SO)

Charlotte 5 Syracuse 3

Chicago 3 Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 5 Hershey 1

Providence 4 Utica 1

Hartford 8 WB/Scranton 2

Coachella Valley 4 San Diego 0

---

NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE

Calgary 12 Halifax 11

Toronto 22 New York 14

Philadelphia 13 Albany 5

Buffalo 13 Rochester 10

Saskatchewan 14 Vancouver 8

San Diego 12 Panther City 10

Las Vegas 13 Colorado 8

---

