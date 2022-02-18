MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout

CORRECTS THAT THE LOCKOUT NOW EXTENDED TO 77 DAYS, NOT 76 AS ORIGINALLY SENT - A padlock keeps the gate closed at the New York Yankees spring training complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The usual spring training buzz is missing because of a lockout that’s now extended to 77 days and become the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)