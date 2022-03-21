Buoyed by teammates, Canada's Kerri Einarson doubles Denmark 8-4 in world curling

From left, Canada skip Kerri Einarson throws a stone while lead Briane Meilleur and second Shannon Birchard prepare to sweep as Denmark second Denise Dupont, and lead My Larsen look on at CN Centre on Monday afternoon during at the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. Einarson improved to 3-2 at the women's world curling championship with an 8-4 win over Denmark on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle