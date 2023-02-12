Canadian snowboard Darcy Sharpe wins World Cup slopestyle gold in Calgary

Julia Marino, centre, of the United States, celebrates her victory with second place finisher Canada's Laurie Blouin, left, and third place finisher Canada's Jasmine Baird following the women's World Cup slopestyle snowboard event in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Canadian snowboarder Darcy Sharpe won men's World Cup slopestyle gold Sunday in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh