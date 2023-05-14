Canadian offensive lineman Theren Churchill traded from Argonauts to Elks

A Toronto Argonauts helmet sits on a table before the head coaches’ media conference ahead of the Grey Cup game in Regina, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Canadian offensive lineman Theren Churchill has been traded by the Argonauts to the Edmonton Elks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

 HCY

EDMONTON - Canadian offensive lineman Theren Churchill has been traded by the Toronto Argonauts to the Edmonton Elks.

Toronto gets a 2024 conditional sixth-round draft pick that can be escalated to a fifth-round pick in return.

Churchill was drafted by the Argonauts in the first-round of the 2020 CFL Draft and won a Grey Cup with Toronto last season.

The 28-year-old Churchill played in 10 games in 2021 and 11 games in 2022.

The six-foot-six, 295-pound lineman from Stettler, Alta., played collegiate football at the University of Regina

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you