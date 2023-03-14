Canada's Zach Edey of the Purdue Boilermakers headlines AP All-America Team

FILE - From left are NCAA college basketball players Zach Edey, Purdue; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Brandon Miller, Alabama; Marcus Sasser, Houston and Jalen Wilson, Kansas. Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks. Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson. The 7-foot-4 Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters. He was the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Alabama’s Brandon Miller were also first-team picks. (AP Photo/File)