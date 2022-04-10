NHL

Washington 4, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 0

Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3

Carolina 5, Anaheim 2

Dallas 6, Chicago 4

Winnipeg 4, Ottawa 3

---

AHL

Hartford 4, Charlotte 3 (OT)

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 1

Henderson 7, San Jose 3

Hershey 3, Springfield 2 (OT)

Rockford 5, Tucson 3

Iowa 3, Texas 0

Ontario 6, Stockton 5 (SO)

---

NBA

Atlanta 130, Houston 114

Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126

Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115

Charlotte 124, Washington 108

Boston 139, Memphis 110

Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106

Orlando 125, Miami 111

New York 105, Toronto 94

Chicago 124, Minnesota 120

Golden State 128, New Orleans 107

L.A. Lakers 146, Denver 141 (OT)

L.A. Clippers 138, Oklahoma City 88

Sacramento 116, Phoenix 109

Dallas 130, San Antonio 120

Utah 111, Portland 80

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Texas 12, Toronto 6

Cleveland 17, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 10, Seattle 4

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

National League

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 3, Miami 2

San Diego 10 Arizona 5

Interleague

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

---

MLS

Charlotte FC 1, Atlanta 0

Austin FC 1, Minnesota 0

---

