Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil sets world record at short course worlds

Maggie Mac Neil of Canada, centre Torri Huske of the U.S., left, and Louise Hansson of Sweden display their medals after the women's 100m butterfly final during the world swimming short course championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Mac Neil won gold, Huske took silver and Hansson the bronze. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake