Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns the ball against Qinwen Zheng, of China, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters the U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after an impressive but shorter stay at the recent National Bank Open. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette