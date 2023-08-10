With 6 weeks until NHL training camps open, some teams may not be done making moves

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) look on during a jersey off our backs ceremony after an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Washington. The Washington Capitals are among those still looking to wheel and deal in the six weeks left before training camps open. General manager Brian MacLellan says the Capitals are still looking for a top-six forward. Trading away Evgeny Kuznetsov remains a possibility. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)