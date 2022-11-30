Vasek Pospisil: Canada's Davis Cup victory a career highlight

Canada's Vasek Pospisil, left, and Felix Auger Aliassime celebrate after defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini during the semi-final Davis Cup tennis doubles match between Italy and Canada in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Canada's Davis Cup team developed a foolproof ritual before each of its matches along the way to the country's first-ever championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Joan Monfort