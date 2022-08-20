CP NewsAlert: Finland beats Canada 3-2 in OT to take gold at world juniors NewsAlert: Finland wins world juniors gold Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDMONTON - Finland has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Canada 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Overtime Finland Canada Sport Championship Gold Edmonton Three-on-three Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCurvy new apartment building approvedTrial dates set for woman who berated Oliver studentsSally Ann wary of Kinney Ave. closureHe fought the law – and wonDrowning in Okanagan LakeProperty owner takes swing at indoor baseball facilitySewer dispute halts development in Heritage HillsCommunity booster Sue Irvine diesCouncillor has cordless drill, will travelLetters to the Editor: Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick Pospisil eliminated from VanOpen in semifinal loss Paredes' field goals rally Stampeders past Argonauts 22-19 CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0 Canada beats Finland 3-2 in OT for 19th world junior title Canada nets gold, beats Finland 3-2 in overtime thriller