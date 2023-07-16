Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agree to a 3-year, $41.25M deal, AP source says

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Engram and the Jaguars agreed Sunday, July 16, 2023 to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, file)